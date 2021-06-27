Men are attacked by wedding guests after they attempted to crash the reception and steal beer.

According to authorities, two males who allegedly invaded an Ohio wedding celebration to steal beer were beaten up by wedding guests.

William Beeson, 22, and Justin Crowl, 29, allegedly interrupted the reception on June 19 at the Richland County Fairgrounds in Mansfield, Ohio.

Beeson and Crowl arrived to the John Hartz building from a different area of the fairgrounds, according to wedding guests who watched the incident. According to guests, the two males attempted to steal a case of beer from the wedding. The booze was priced at $15, according to the police report.

When the groom confronted the alleged wedding crashers, Beeson allegedly hit him in the face. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office police report, a major fight broke out at the reception when multiple wedding guests joined in after the groom was allegedly injured.

The cops were dispatched to the fairgrounds to break up the brawl. The suspects had already departed when authorities arrived at the registration desk. According to the report, guests told authorities what happened, and deputies found the two guys on the fairgrounds’ eastern side.

The altercation left both men with minor injuries. Crowl was cut in many places by a piece of broken glass from a beer bottle, while Beeson had a black eye as a result of the brawl.

“When the two began to fight, Mr. Crowl leapt in to assist Mr. Beeson. Others became interested at this point. At some point Mr. Crowl fell to the ground, and onto glass. This caused the injuries photographed on him. He also had abrasions to the top of his head. Mr. Beeson had a black left eye, injuries to his jaw, and a bloody lip,” police said.

The suspects said they were at the fairgrounds to see a horse show. They told police that they were then invited to the wedding reception by a woman wearing a purple dress. Beeson and Crowl told police that they were attacked without reason, ABC 6 reported.

The fairgrounds hosted the Northeast Organic Dairy Producers Alliance International Hitch Show over the weekend in the draft horse arena. Located in the northeast corner of the fairgrounds near the John Hartz building where the reception took place, the horse show hosted over. This is a brief summary.