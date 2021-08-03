Members of the New York State Senate are calling for Andrew Cuomo’s impeachment following the release of the Attorney General’s report.

Following the revelation of many sexual harassment charges against Governor Andrew Cuomo, members of the New York State Senate are pushing for his impeachment.

Many members of the Senate have publicly called for his resignation, and Democratic members of the Assembly attended a meeting Tuesday afternoon to examine the possibility of impeachment.

In an official statement, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “Now that the inquiry is complete and the charges have been verified, it should be evident to everyone that he can no longer serve as Governor.”

“For the interest of the state of New York and the people, the governor should resign,” Stewart-Cousins said on NY1.

According to studies, 83 percent of New York State Senate members and 56 percent of State Assembly members have called for Cuomo to resign or be impeached as of today.

“Today’s findings from the Attorney General’s Office are a chilling reminder of what women are frequently required to bear in quiet. Your bravery astounds me. On Tuesday, New York Senate Assemblywoman Sarah Clark tweeted, “We owe you responsibility.” “We must impeach Governor Cuomo if he refuses to resign.”

The AG’s Office’s findings are a chilling reminder of what women are often required to bear in quiet. Your bravery astounds me. We owe it to you to be accountable.

We must impeach Governor Cuomo if he refuses to quit.

3 August 2021 — Sarah Clark (@sarahhartclark)

In a public statement, Assemblymember John Rivera said, “Given the nature of today’s report, I am also prepared to vote ‘Yes’ on any impeachment action.”

“The Attorney General’s inquiry has revealed the Governor’s repugnant and criminal behavior toward a number of women. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a stalwart part of Cuomo’s administration, said on Tuesday, “I believe these brave women and respect their fortitude in coming out.” “No one is exempt from the law. The Assembly will now decide the next steps in accordance with the New York Constitution.”

Cuomo would be the first governor of New York to be impeached since 1913 if he were to be removed from office.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York said, “These allegations are profoundly unsettling, and I believe he should retire.”

Letitia James, the New York State Attorney General, published information on Tuesday. This is a condensed version of the information.