Members of Jonestown claimed to be fine, but they were afraid for their lives.

The Washington Newsday recreates the events leading up to the Jonestown Massacre in 1978, day by day, in this series.

On the morning of November 7, 1978, U.S. Consul Doug Ellice went up from the Guyanese capital to Jonestown to make “welfare and whereabouts” checks on people.

The 31-year-old diplomat was fresh to the position and was making his maiden trip to the settlement. He was the go-to guy for relatives worrying about their loved ones in Jonestown, and he had a long list of people he needed to talk to. Ellice’s predecessor instructed him not to submit the list of names ahead of time so Temple leaders would have enough time to coach residents or arrange for them to be “indisposed.” Ellice, on the other hand, disregarded this suggestion. He didn’t want to sit about waiting for dozens of residents to be located. He brought Dennis Reece, the vice consul, along to assist with the interviews. The two men sat at a table in the field close to the pavilion, out of reach of eavesdroppers and the hidden microphones reported to be strewn about Jonestown.

Jones had advised neighbors the night before to be careful what they said to the visitors, implying that they were secret CIA agents working for a “great conspiracy” to derail their cause. Residents were instructed to listen to and memorize a tape of questions that visitors may ask them, as well as the responses he wanted them to provide. Residents were required to say that they ate “meat every day…and fish and rice and veggies and pastries and all kinds of teas and coffee” when asked about their diet. Before the Consul visitors arrived, Jones also commanded his followers to complete a long list of repairs to various buildings and locations of Jonestown: “This must be remedied tonight,” he stressed.

The residents on the list approached the table one by one on the day of the consulate visit, handing Ellice and Reece their passports to prove their identities. They echoed Jones' lies about eating well and grinned broadly to appear cheerful, as directed. The ambassadors made each of them the same offer: if you wish.