Members of Congress are allowed to buy and sell stocks, according to AOC.

The fact that members of Congress can purchase and sell equities has been termed as “totally insane” by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Senator Rand Paul revealed that his wife had purchased stock in a firm that makes a medicine to treat COVID-19, prompting the Democratic congresswoman to call for a halt to the practice. This disclosure came more than a year late from the Kentucky Republican.

Kelley Paul bought stock in Gilead Sciences, which makes the antiviral drug remdesivir, on February 26, 2020, according to The Washington Post, before the public in the United States fully understood the severity of the coronavirus outbreak and before the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic.

Rand announced the purchase on Wednesday, 16 months after the STOCK Act’s 45-day reporting deadline had passed.

The fact that members of Congress can still purchase and sell individual stocks is insane. It should not be permitted.

We’ve submitted legislation to put an end to the practice, but as you can see, it’s going to be a tough sell.

But this shouldn’t even be a point of contention! https://t.co/lgtcASwCFz

August 12, 2021 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC)

The delayed disclosure sparked outrage, prompting concerns about whether Paul’s relatives tried to profit from information that wasn’t publicly available.

“Members of Congress should not be allowed to purchase and sell stocks,” tweeted Walter Shaub, a former head of the United States Office of Government Ethics.

“It is absolutely insane that members of Congress are still able to purchase and sell individual stock,” Ocasio-Cortez said in response to Shaub’s tweet. It shouldn’t be permitted.”

“We’ve submitted legislation to end the practice, but as you can guess, it’s a long shot,” she continued. But this shouldn’t even be a point of contention!”

The Ban Conflicted Trading Act was introduced earlier this year by Ocasio-Cortez and two Democratic colleagues, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Joe Neguse, to prohibit members of Congress and senior congressional staff from using their positions for personal financial gain by trading individual stocks and investments.

Several senators were accused of selling stocks based on information obtained in closed-door briefings about COVID-19, triggering investigations.

In a response to This website, Paul’s spokeswoman Kelsey Cooper claimed the senator had filed a reporting form for Kelley Paul’s investment last year. This is a condensed version of the information.