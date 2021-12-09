Melissa Francis’ lawyer claims that Fox News is under investigation for discrimination.

Former Fox News host Melissa Francis has filed a complaint with the New York State Department of Labor alleging gender discrimination and retaliation.

Francis, who was a regular on Outnumbered, quit the cable network in 2020 due to a wage dispute.

The New York State Department of Labor opened an investigation into Francis’ claims of pay inequity in March, according to the Daily Beast, and the network retaliated against her for raising the claims.

“Ms. Francis filed a complaint with the New York State Department of Labor because Fox News has not changed and continues to discriminate and retaliate against women, including those seeking equal pay for equal labor,” Francis’ attorney, Kevin Mintzer, stated.

“We are glad the Department is conducting a proper investigation in response to her claim,” Mintzer said, adding that the investigation was still underway.

Fox News declined to comment on the probe, but did say that it had “parted ways with Melissa Francis about a year ago,” according to the publication.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Francis had been working for the network without a contract for almost a year when she was fired from her regular spot co-hosting Outnumbered and a Fox Business Network program in October of last year.

At the time, a Fox News representative said it was due to the network’s midday programming being revamped.

“Fox News Media periodically explores programming adjustments, including to its daytime roster,” a spokesman told The New York Times in October 2020. “New formats will be launched as appropriate after the election.” “These modifications are being made in the absence of any other outstanding issue.” Francis had filed a gender-based pay discrimination complaint against the corporation, which had gone to arbitration when she was removed off the air, according to the newspaper.

According to the New York Times, Francis’ complaint stated that she was underpaid in comparison to her male coworkers, which a Fox News spokesman declined to comment on, claiming that the subject was private.

The New York City Commission on Human Rights penalized Fox News $1 million earlier this year for violating laws prohibiting sexual harassment and job retaliation.

The fine was for four different “willful and wanton” offenses, each punishable by a maximum fine of $250,000.

