Melioidosis, a rare tropical disease now found in four states, is being warned about by the CDC.

After a fourth case of melioidosis was recently confirmed in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning to doctors to watch for symptoms of the rare and serious bacterial infection.

However, health officials are baffled by the fact that the disease, which is indigenous to tropical and subtropical climes in Southeast Asia and northern Australia, is usually transmitted through travel. None of the four people who have lately been sick, on the other hand, have traveled worldwide.

The CDC said on Monday that an imported product, such as food or drink, personal care or cleaning goods, or medicine, or an ingredient in one of those products, is the most likely source of infection. According to the CDC, the bacterial strains that affected each of the four patients are almost identical, implying that the cases are linked.

The CDC is now urging clinicians to keep an eye out for any acute bacterial infections that may not respond to standard antibiotics, and to consider melioidosis as a possible diagnosis in children and those who were previously healthy and did not have known risk factors for melioidosis.

Burkholderia pseudomallei, a bacteria found in contaminated water and soil, causes melioidosis, an infectious disease. Inhalation of contaminated dust or water droplets, ingestion of contaminated water or soil-infected food, and contact with contaminated soil, particularly when the subject has skin abrasions, are the main routes of infection.

Melioidosis symptoms vary depending on the type of infection, and it might be mistaken for other diseases like tuberculosis at first. Cough, shortness of breath, weakness, vomiting, fever, and a rash on the belly and face were among the symptoms experienced by the four recently afflicted patients.

While healthy people can get the condition, underlying health issues such as kidney disease, diabetes, and heavy alcohol consumption might raise the risk of contracting it, according to the CDC. This is a condensed version of the information.