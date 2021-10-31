Melania Trump’s smile fades in a video from a Braves game that has been viewed over 4 million times.

After a video of Melania Trump’s facial expression changing on a dime went viral, social media fans would have given a coin for her views.

The former first lady had a broad grin for the audience cheering her as she stood close to her husband at Saturday’s World Series baseball game between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in the Georgia state capital.

However, as Donald Trump drew applause from the crowd, his wife’s happiness appeared to be fleeting, as she averted her gaze and her smile immediately flipped upside down.

The video of the moment that occurred during the couple’s first public appearance since April had been viewed more than 4.3 million times as of Sunday morning.

Whatever the veracity of the cliché that the camera never lies, the image provoked many to wonder why her countenance had changed so dramatically.

“Melania Trump’s face tells it all!” tweeted showbiz columnist Perez Hilton. “Melania’s face speaking tales on her again,” Al Jazeera producer Barry Malone tweeted. #MeTooBarbie, a Twitter user, commented: “”Melania Trump has a really expressive face,” one user wrote, while another added, “Melania Trump is my favorite.” She has no control over her expressions.” The former first lady has been criticized in the past for appearing to have a less-than-enthusiastic manner when in the presence of her husband.

Much was made of how she beamed at her husband seconds before flashing a harsh gaze during his inauguration in January 2017, just before he took the oath of office.

As they headed towards the presidential chopper Marine One in February 2018, Donald Trump was captured on camera reaching for and failing to grab his wife’s hand.

This is a fantastic image.

Many people noticed how the then-first lady was hesitant to reciprocate her husband’s offer to hold her hand when welcome French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House in April 2018.

On Saturday, though, Trump and his wife appeared to be working in sync when they executed the infamous Atlanta Braves fans’ distinctive hand motion.

The couple performed the “Tomahawk chop,” an open-air salutation that has been criticized by some advocacy groups. This is a condensed version of the information.