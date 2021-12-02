Melania Trump denies she is refusing to return to the White House if Trump is re-elected in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump has disputed that if he runs and wins the presidential election in 2024, his former first lady Melania Trump will not join him in the White House.

Trump hasn’t confirmed that he’ll run for president again, and he’s unlikely to do so until after the 2022 midterm elections. Since leaving office, he’s been teasing a 2024 campaign, which has fueled speculation that Melania Trump isn’t interested in returning to her job as first lady.

When Brian Kilmeade of Fox & Friends approached Trump about Melania Trump purportedly suggesting she wouldn’t come to Washington, D.C., Trump rejected it, saying, “No, that’s not true.”

During the interview on Thursday, Trump said, “More fake news.” “She was a fantastic first lady who performed an outstanding job.” She adores the people, and she adores them.” Melania Trump is said to be uninterested in returning to public life and to be enjoying her time away from the spotlight. Being first lady again is “not what she wants,” according to a source close to the first lady during her stay in the White House. According to the unidentified insider, Melania views her time in the White House to be “done.” ” “Even if he ‘officially’ declares he’s running again, you won’t see her at rallies or campaign events,” another source told CNN. “It’ll be Lara [Trump] or [Kimberly] Guilfoyle instead.” They share Trump’s desire to run for president again, but Melania does not.” Melania was “relieved” when Trump’s stint in office ended, according to another unidentified source who told People that the “public glare is not for her.” Trump has been coy about whether he’ll run for president again, frequently relying on the phrase “people will be very delighted” with his decision and discounting the possibility that other Republicans may beat him to the nomination. During a Newsmax interview, he stated the only reason he wouldn’t run for president is if a doctor recommended him not to.

Trump blasted President Joe Biden for “ruining” the country during a Fox & Friends interview on Thursday, saying he would have been more successful if he had “gone to. This is a condensed version of the information.