Melania Trump Calls a Historian “Dishonorable” for Criticizing Rose Garden Renovations.

Melania Trump, the former first lady, slammed NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss after he harshly attacked her White House Rose Garden renovations in a Saturday tweet, sharing an image with his words.

In August 2020, Trump unveiled her alterations to the White House Rose Garden, the first renovations to the historic location outside the presidential home in in 60 years. Many people chastised her for her adjustments at the time, and they continue to do so now.

“The evisceration of the White House Rose Garden was completed a year ago this month, and here was the terrible result—decades of American history made to vanish,” Beschloss tweeted on Saturday, sharing a photo of the garden from above.

The Office of Melania Trump’s Twitter account shared the historian’s article on Saturday, slamming him for his comments and claiming his photo was “misleading.”

[email protected] has demonstrated his ignorance by posting a photo of the Rose Garden when it was still in its infancy. The Rose Garden is adorned with a vibrant and healthy display of roses. His deceitful information is dishonorable, and he should never be trusted as a historian. pic.twitter.com/PuVOSjxx5w https://t.co/LU243SANF1

— Melania Trump’s Office (@OfficeofMelania) on August 8, 2021

A different shot of rose bushes in full bloom was included in the tweet.

Many critics of Trump’s alterations to the garden turned to Twitter shortly before President Joe Biden took office in January, urging then-incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden to reverse her predecessor’s repairs. Liz Tapanes, a Trump opponent, started a Change.org petition in April to urge the future first lady to reverse Trump’s alterations. That petition had received more than 81,000 signatures as of Saturday afternoon.

The cherry trees, a gift from Japan, were removed, along with the rest of the foliage, and replaced with a bland monument to Melania Trump, according to the petition.

