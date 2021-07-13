Mel Gibson’s salute to Donald Trump has been seen over 500,000 times.

A viral video has gone viral showing actor Mel Gibson purportedly honoring Donald Trump at the star-studded UFC 264 fight on July 10 between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirer.

The controversial actor and filmmaker is seen nodding to Trump as a security crew whisks the former president away in the footage, which was originally released on Twitter by conservative outlet The Columbia Bugle. Gibson can be seen wearing the identical black collared shirt in other videos from the event, and Snopes later validated the video’s authenticity.

Yoooooo!!! Is that Mel Gibson giving Trump a salute? pic.twitter.com/QEqa0p2cOn #UFC264

July 11, 2021 â€“ The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle)

During a December 2020 appearance on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, Gibson, known for his outspokenness, discussed his political opinions.

“Who gives a damn what I think? What am I qualified to talk about if I’m not an expert?” Gibson told Laura Ingraham on Fox News. “It’ll be OK.” It gives you a sense of anonymity so that you may come out and be anything in your performance; you’re not already carrying a lot of baggage. It’s partly on purpose.

“I am, in fact, politically incorrect,” Gibson continued. “To me, political correctness is nothing more than intellectual terrorism. That scares me, and I’m not going to be persuaded to change my mind. Everyone isn’t always going to love you.”

Trump has resurfaced in the news after filing a class-action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google, alleging that the companies violated his rights as a US citizen by barring him from their social media platforms.

In a statement, Trump added, “It will be a key battle in the defense of the First Amendment.” “Our case will show that this censorship is illegal, unconstitutional, and un-American,” says the plaintiff.

On July 13, Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender’s new book, Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, will be released. Trump talks to Bender in the book about how taking a break from social media has allowed him to catch up on other aspects of his life.

Trump said, “It’s a lot better than Twitter.” “I had no idea you could spend so much time on this.” Now I have the opportunity to make phone calls. This is a condensed version of the information.