Megyn Kelly’s lawyer accuses Don Lemon of having a vendetta against her for the assault claims interview.

Don Lemon’s lawyer has accused Megyn Kelly of giving a “biased and incorrect” interview on her talk show on assault allegations against the CNN presenter.

Lemon’s attorney Caroline J. Polisi placed Kelly on notice in a legal letter acquired by Radar Online and Mail Online in respect to the interview she performed with Dustin Hice on her SiriusXM radio show.

Kelly allegedly permitted Hice to make “false and deceptive” assertions about Lemon that were “unchallenged,” according to Polisi.

On Monday, Hice spoke with Kelly about claims that Lemon assaulted him in a New York bar in the summer of 2018, which Lemon has denied.

“For years, you have made public statements-on social media, in the press, and on your show-accusing Mr. Lemon of bias, lying to viewers, and treating his guests unfairly,” Polisi writes.

“Despite the fact that you advertise your podcast as providing ‘honest’ dialogues without BS or ‘agenda,’ your interview with Dustin Hice today indicates that you merely pay lip regard to journalistic standards.”

Kelly should “give your listeners a correction” for characterizing Hice’s claims a “sexual assault” although the initial complaint does not define the claimed encounter as such, according to the court complaint.

Kelly should have read the public court records, according to Polisi, which “significantly undermines” Hice’s credibility, as well as the “outlandish story he invented” involving Lemon.

“You did not ask Mr. Hice any questions about these topics, instead accepting his story without question, providing your listeners with an unbalanced and erroneous understanding of Mr. Hice’s charges or the weight of the evidence he has against Mr. Lemon,” Polisi said.

“You plainly have a vendetta against Mr. Lemon because you allowed Mr. Hice’s words to go uncontested during your program.”

Polisi also refuted assertions made by Hice on Kelly’s show that CNN sought three times to pay him off to withdraw the lawsuit against Lemon.

If Kelly had read the publicly accessible records in this case, she would have discovered that Lemon offered to settle Hice’s claims for a nuisance value of $8,000, according to Lemon’s lawyer. Lemon received the offer just before he was set to moderate a Democratic presidential primary debate. This is a condensed version of the information.