Meghan McCain Responds to Criticism of Fox News: No one has ever said, “Don’t get vaccinated.”

Meghan McCain, a conservative panelist on The View, has defended Fox News in the wake of accusations that the right-wing network has shattered trust in the COVID-19 vaccination.

On Monday, The View’s panelists explored vaccination myths. Sunny Hostin, another guest, referenced a survey released on July 16 by the media watchdog group Media Matters, which found that 60 percent of Fox News’ vaccination broadcasts in the previous two weeks pushed “anti-vaccine propaganda.”

“Can you tell me why Republicans are doing this? “Why is Fox News doing this?” you might wonder. Hostin was the one who inquired. “I believe they believe that undermining [Democratic President Joe] Biden’s immunization efforts will help Republicans win large in the November elections. So this is all about politics, and I think it’s horrible, and I believe it’s hurting their base.”

McCain responded by saying she saw Steve Doocy, a broadcaster on Fox News’ morning show Fox & Friends, “urging folks to get the vaccine.” On July 19, Doocy made the remark.

McCain called Fox and Friends “the mothership of MAGA media” and stated, “I think that’s effective.” MAGA stands for “Make America Great Again,” a conservative nationalist phrase popularized by former Republican President Donald Trump.

McCain continued, “Not everyone on Fox News is, you know, saying don’t get the vaccine.” “I haven’t heard anyone say that, but it’s possible I’m misinformed.”

From June 28 to July 11, the Media Matters survey looked at Fox News segments. It kept track of every time a speaker indicated immunizations were either useless or hazardous. It also tallied whenever a speaker said that immunization attempts were a coercive type of government overreach or infringed on individual liberties.

For example, Tucker Carlson, the most-watched host on Fox News Channel, has stated that he is “pro-vaccine.” He has, however, thrown doubt on the vaccine’s safety on numerous occasions, and recently equated inquiring about one’s immunization status to inquiring about one’s HIV status.

