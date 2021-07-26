Meghan McCain criticizes the man who confronted Tucker Carlson on Twitter.

Meghan McCain, a conservative commentator and the daughter of the late senator John McCain, slammed fans of the guy who chastised Fox News personality Tucker Carlson while shopping with his family over the weekend.

McCain, who is a panelist on the daytime talk show The View, tweeted on Monday, “If you think accosting a public figure while they’re shopping for fishing gear with their family on vacation accomplishes anything or changes anyone’s hearts or mindsâ€”you’re a hypocrite and have totally lost the plot.”

McCain appeared to be referring to a video from a Montana fly fishing business that went viral on Monday, with the poster, Dan Bailey, accusing Tucker Carlson Tonight host Tucker Carlson of “kill[ing]” people with vaccine falsehoods and promoting “severe bigotry.” He also refers to Fox News host Chris Wallace as “the worst human being known to man.”

Carlson says quietly to Bailey, “I appreciate it,” before giggling as he realizes he’s being filmed on video.

Later, he refers to Bailey as “son,” to which Bailey says, “Don’t call me son.”

Bailey’s “ambush” of Carlson when he was at the store with his family, according to a Fox News spokesperson, was “absolutely reprehensible.”

“No public figure, regardless of political ideology or beliefs, should be harassed simply because of intolerance of another point of view,” the spokesperson stated.

The shop where the video was shot, Dan Bailey’s Outdoor Company, also issued a comment. “To be clear, we serve every customer equally and respectfully,” it said, adding that the company was unrelated to the Dan Bailey depicted in the video. Mr. Carlson was treated with professionalism and courtesy by our employees, as we do with all of our customers.”

One of Fox News’ most popular hosts, Tucker Carlson, has stated that he is “pro-vaccine.” He has, however, thrown doubt on the vaccine’s safety on numerous occasions, and recently equated inquiring about one’s immunization status to inquiring about one’s HIV status.

McCain defended Fox News on July 19 after it was accused of undermining trust in the COVID-19 vaccination by presenters on its programmes. She said that no one at Fox News had told her not to receive the immunization.

