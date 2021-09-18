Megan Thee Stallion is spooked in America’s “Most Haunted” Hotel.

Megan Thee Stallion, who appears confident on stage, appeared to be terrified at the notion of sleeping in a rumored to be haunted hotel.

The actress posted a lighthearted video of her stay at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in a horror film tribute that played up the location’s image as a spooky sanctuary.

“So we arrived at our hotel in Milwaukee yesterday thinking everything was normal,” she posted on Instagram, “until someone told us it was one of America’s most haunted places!”

With a crying face emoji, she added, “Why would my team place us here?”

How did we end up staying in Milwaukee’s most haunted hotel by accident last night pic.twitter.com/YCCg8ufWlU

September 17, 2021 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion)

According to the Milwaukee Record, many people believe that the historic hotel, built by Charles Pfister in 1893, is home to his restless spirit.

According to the journal, ghost reports began to emerge in the early 2000s from paranormal investigators and even visiting Major League Baseball players.

The Grammy winner, who was in town to headline the Summerfest festival, is the latest person to say they felt unsafe in the venue’s corridors.

A five-minute movie shared to her social media account incorporates some of the methods used in the horror film The Blair Witch Project, and is accompanied by ambient music.

She spoke to the camera and said, “I was in the room and I locked my bedroom door, and I thought maybe somebody had been in,” before rearranging her belongings. “When I entered, there was no one there. She went on to say, “I did that two times.”

A crew member also reported hearing a scary noise, and when asked why they were booked to stay there ahead of her Summerfest performance, one of her team members informs her that “the ghosts aren’t going to trouble you unless you have terrible vibes.”

“We haven’t discovered anything, I don’t believe we want to find anything,” she remarked at the end of the film, after a sequence in which she and her entourage wander about the hotel.

This did not appear to be the case. This is a condensed version of the information.