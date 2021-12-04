Mega Millions numbers for Wednesday, March 21st: Is There Anyone Who Won $112 Million?

According to the Mega Millions website, the winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday were 22, 45, 48, 58, and 61, with the Mega Ball number 13 and the Megaplier of 5X.

The maximum reward was $112 million, with a $81.9 million cash option available. There were no top prize winners since no ticket matched all five numbers as well as the Mega Ball.

On the other hand, two large winners were announced on the night, both from California, where two tickets matched the five white balls to win the $1 million prize. Neither of them had played the Megaplier, which could have quadrupled their winnings to $5 million for an extra dollar.

Six other people won by matching four white balls with the Mega Ball. The prize was increased to $50,000 after one of them used the Megaplier.

228 tickets matched four white balls for a $500 prize, and 49 tickets played the Megaplier for a $2,500 prize.

Meanwhile, 708 tickets matched three white balls and the Mega Ball to win $200, with 143 of them taking advantage of the Megaplier. Over 489,000 winning tickets of at least $2 were sold in the December 3 drawing.

The jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has increased to $122 million, with a $89.2 million cash option.

Despite the fact that no one won the top prize this time, there were several jackpot winners in 2021. A group of Michigan players won a $1.05 billion reward in January.

Three members of the same family from Lake Havasu City, Arizona, won $75.2 million before taxes for their winning ticket in October. Despite their large victory, the trio, who chose to remain nameless, stated that they will continue to play the lottery.

Meanwhile, in September, one ticket purchased in New York won the $431 million prize, which had been rising for three months.

What to do and how to play

Mega Millions drawings take held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, and are one of the country’s most popular lotteries.

Five white balls are picked from a set of 70 white balls, and a yellow Mega Ball is drawn from a set of 25 yellow Mega Balls.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, but there is an additional cost. This is a condensed version of the information.