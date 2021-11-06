Mega Millions numbers for Thursday, May 21st: Is It True That No One Won the $36 Million?

According to the Mega Millions website, the winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday were 10, 15, 20, 66, and 68, with the Mega Ball number 18 and the Megaplier of 2X.

There was a top reward of $36 million up for grabs, as well as a cash option of $25.8 million. There were no top prize winners since no ticket matched all five numbers as well as the Mega Ball.

One huge winner, though, was a ticket sold in Texas that matched the five white balls and won $1 million. They could have doubled their money and won a $2 million prize if they had purchased the Megaplier for an extra $1.

There were also 12 tickets for the $10,000 prize that matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball. There was no Megaplier option on any of the tickets.

There were 193 tickets that matched four white balls to win $500, with 48 of them using the Megaplier to double their earnings. Over 343,000 winning tickets of at least $2 were sold in the November 5 drawing.

The jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has increased to $45 million, with a cash option of $32.2 million.

While there was no top prize winner on Friday, there have been a number of huge Mega Millions winners in 2021.

Six jackpots have been won so far in 2021, starting with a $1.05 billion reward won by a group of Michigan players on January 22.

Three members of the same family from Lake Havasu City, Arizona, won $75.2 million before taxes for their winning ticket last month. For the $108 million winning ticket purchased at the Desert Martini bar in Arizona city, they chose the cash lump payment option.

The Arizona Lottery awarded the establishment a $50,000 sales bonus for selling the winning ticket.

What to do and how to play

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, five white balls are picked from balls numbered 1 through 70 in the Mega Millions drawing. One yellow Mega Ball is selected from a pool of balls numbered 1 to 25.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each, and if no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the next drawing’s top prize.

A Megaplier option is available in most jurisdictions, which enhances non-jackpot rewards. This is a condensed version of the information.