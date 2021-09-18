Mega Millions numbers for September 17th, 21: Is There Anyone Who Won the $405 Million?

According to the Mega Millions website, the winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday were 17, 32, 40, 59, and 61, with the Mega Ball number 18 and the Megaplier of 3X.

There was a maximum reward of $405 million up for grabs, as well as a cash option of $293.2 million, but did anyone walk away with the big prize?

No ticket matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball to win the massive reward, according to the Mega Millions website, so the jackpot becomes even larger. The $1 million reward was won by one person who correctly matched all five numbers.

The $10,000 reward was split among 18 people who matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. Using the Megaplier, one player tripled their winnings.

There were 570 players who won $500 for matching four numbers, with 84 of them using the Megaplier to increase their reward to $1,500.

By matching three numbers and the Mega Ball, 1,448 players earned $200, while 252 players won $600 by utilizing the Megaplier. Over 916,000 tickets won at least $2 in prizes.

The top reward continues to rise, with the next anticipated jackpot of $432 million, with a $312.8 million cash option.

On Tuesday, the 30th drawing of this current jackpot run will take place, which began on June 11 after the last huge reward was won in Illinois on June 8.

According to Mega Millions, the jackpot for the upcoming drawing will be the 12th highest in the lottery’s history.

In the year 2021, four Mega Millions jackpots were won. On January 22, a group of gamers in Michigan won the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history, $1.05 billion.

In 2021, $516 million was won in Pennsylvania on May 21, and $96 million was won in New York on February 16.

What is Mega Millions and how does it work?

Lottery tickets are available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the United States Virgin Islands, with the exception of Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

A lottery retailer’s ticket costs $2, plus an additional $1 for the Megaplier. Other prizes vary from $2 to $1 million, with the jackpot starting at $20 million.

