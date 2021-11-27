Mega Millions numbers for November 26th, 21st: Is There Anyone Who Won $94 Million?

According to the Mega Millions website, the winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday were 7, 27, 37, 42, and 59, with the Mega Ball number 2 and the Megaplier of 2X.

The highest reward was $94 million, with a $67.5 million cash option available. There were no top prize winners since no ticket matched all five numbers as well as the Mega Ball.

On the night, though, one huge winner emerged, with a ticket purchased in Michigan matching the five white balls. Because the Megaplier was used, the winner doubled their money for only an extra $1.

There were also nine winners when four white balls and the Mega Ball were matched. Three of them used the Megaplier to increase their prize to $10,000.

222 tickets matched four white balls for a $500 reward, while 47 tickets used the Megaplier to treble their winnings.

Meanwhile, 606 tickets matched three white balls and the Mega Ball to win $200, with 128 of them taking advantage of the Megaplier. Over 368,000 winning tickets of at least $2 were sold in the November 26 drawing.

The jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has increased to $102 million, with a cash option of $73.3 million.

Despite the fact that no one won the top prize this time, there were plenty of jackpot winners in 2021. A group of Michigan players won a $1.05 billion reward in January.

Last month, three members of the same family from Lake Havasu City, Arizona, won $75.2 million before taxes for their winning ticket. Despite their large victory, the trio, who chose to remain nameless, stated that they will continue to play the lottery.

Meanwhile, in September, a lucky ticket holder in New York won the jackpot, which was worth $431 million.

What to do and how to play

Mega Millions drawings take held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, and are one of the country’s most popular lotteries.

Five white balls are picked from a set of 70 white balls, and a yellow Mega Ball is drawn from a set of 25 yellow Mega Balls.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each, but in most jurisdictions, players can add a dollar to their ticket to play the Megaplier option, which increases non-jackpot payouts by two to five times.

If that’s the case. This is a condensed version of the information.