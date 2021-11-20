Mega Millions numbers for November 19th and 21st: Is There Anyone Who Won the $74 Million?

According to the Mega Millions website, the winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday were 5, 23, 52, 53, and 59, with the Mega Ball number 18 and the Megaplier of 5X.

The maximum reward was $74 million, with a $52.9 million cash option available. There were no top prize winners since no ticket matched all five numbers as well as the Mega Ball.

No tickets matched the five white balls, hence there were no winners of the $1 million prize. The night’s greatest winners each took home $50,000. That’s because two tickets that matched four white balls and the Mega Ball used the Megaplier to increase their $10,000 reward by a factor of five. The lower sum was won by six other tickets.

There were 208 tickets that matched four white balls to win $500, with 46 of them using the Megaplier to raise their winnings to $2,500.

Meanwhile, 547 tickets won $200 when three white balls and the Mega Ball were matched, with 119 of them playing the Megaplier.

Over 365,000 winning tickets of at least $2 were sold in the November 19 drawing.

The jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has increased to $83 million, with a cash option of $59.3 million. Despite the fact that the top prize was not won this time, a number of jackpots were won this year.

It all started with a bang on January 22, when a group of Michigan gamers won a $1.05 billion reward.

Three members of the same family from Lake Havasu City, Arizona, won $75.2 million before taxes for their winning ticket in October.

The trio chose the cash lump payment option for the $108 million winning ticket, opting to stay anonymous. For its difficulties, the Desert Martini bar where they purchased the ticket received a $50,000 sales reward.

What to do and how to play

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, Mega Millions drawings are held.

Five white balls are selected from a set of balls numbered 1 to 70, and one yellow Mega Ball is selected from a set of balls numbered 1 to 25.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each, but in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier option for an additional dollar, which increases non-jackpot wins by up to five times.

