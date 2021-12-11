Mega Millions numbers for December 10th, 21st: Is There Anyone Who Has Won $135 Million?

On Friday, the winning Mega Millions numbers were 23, 25, 40, 42, and 60, with the Mega Ball being 8 and the Megaplier being 2X.

According to the Mega Millions website, the top prize was $135 million, with a cash option of $97.7 million available.

There were no major prize winners since no ticket matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball. No one was able to match the five white balls to win the $1 million prize.

The $10,000 reward was won by seven people who had tickets that matched four white balls and the Mega Ball. Two of those tickets used the Megaplier to multiply their winnings, making them the night’s largest winners.

A total of 244 tickets matched four white balls for a $500 reward, and 49 of them used the Megaplier to double their winnings.

Meanwhile, 764 tickets won $200 after matching three white balls and the Mega Ball, with 149 of them playing the Megaplier. Over 493,000 winning tickets of at least $2 were sold in the December 10 drawing.

The jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has increased to $148 million, with a cash option of $107.1 million.

Despite the fact that no one claimed first place this time, there have been a number of significant winners so far this year. A group of Michigan players won a $1.05 billion reward in January.

A five-person team from Pennsylvania won the lottery in May and chose the cash option, taking home $254,233,980 after taxes.

A lucky ticket buyer in New York won the jackpot in September, which was worth $431 million. Meanwhile, three Lake Havasu City, Arizona, family members won $75.2 million before taxes for their winning lottery ticket in October.

Mega Millions is one of the most popular lotteries in the United States, and drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Five white balls are picked from a set of 70 white balls, and a yellow Mega Ball is drawn from a set of 25 yellow Mega Balls.

To be eligible to win, tickets cost $2 each, but in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier option for an additional $1, which increases non-jackpot payouts by two to five times. This is a condensed version of the information.