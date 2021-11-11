Meet the Heroes Who Helped a 6-Year-Old Cancer Patient Fulfill His Dream of Becoming an Air Force Pilot.

Before last month, Korbyn Chinevere had a tremendous wish granted to him, venturing into the wild blue yonder was arguably the wildest dream imaginable.

He had the opportunity to meet some of his heroes, to fly through the sky, to poke his eye at the sun, to talk the talk, and to proudly stroll as an honorary Air Force pilot.

For a kindergarten student, it’s not a bad day’s work.

If he had an infinite wish, he could fly Air Force One for the president, safeguard the country from invading forces, or pilot a space shuttle to another planet.

Korbyn Chinevere, on the other hand, had an extraordinary day.

The 6-year-old cancer patient was treated to a red-carpet tour of an air base, which included a personalized uniform and helmet, a flight simulator session, radio conversation with other pilots, and a visit of one of the base’s aerial tankers.

Chinevere may have selected from a variety of Make-A-Wish Foundation possibilities. He could have wished to meet a professional athlete, visit a Hollywood movie set, cruise, or visit Disney World, among a variety of other popular desires.

Rather, he opted to meet military personnel whom he regards as heroes.

On Thursday, America will commemorate Veterans Day with parades, free lunches, and other events to honor all military personnel who have served.

Korbyn Chinevere had the opportunity to thank current members and serve beside them honorarily two weeks ago at an air base near his hometown.

Here’s what happened to him.

Chinevere was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a type of bone cancer, last Christmas. He was checked out by a doctor since one of his thighs was larger than the other. On Christmas Eve of 2020, his family heard of the tumor. Korbyn’s disease isn’t fatal, thankfully.

While undergoing treatment at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, he was given the opportunity to make a wish.

Korbyn has family members who have served in the military, and he enjoys playing with his toy soldiers and firearms. So it didn’t take long to figure out his request, which was granted over the Halloween weekend.

He and his family live in Ionia, Michigan, in central Michigan. They traveled for two hours. This is a condensed version of the information.