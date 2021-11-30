Meadows will testify before a Senate committee on January 6, despite other Trump allies claiming executive privilege.

While other Donald Trump associates have refused to testify before the House panel on January 6, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has consented to do so for a deposition, according to committee head Bennie Thompson.

“Through his counsel, Mr. Meadows has been communicating with the Select Committee. He has provided the committee with records and will attend for an initial deposition soon “In a statement, Thompson said. “All witnesses, including Mr. Meadows, are expected to submit all information requested and that the Select Committee is legally allowed to receive.” “The committee will continue to analyze his degree of compliance with our subpoena following the deposition,” Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said. The committee subpoenaed Meadows for data and testimony connected to the attack on the US Capitol earlier this year in September.

The committee was evaluating whether to submit Meadows to the Justice Department for criminal contempt charges after he failed to show up for the original deposition.

Executive privilege has been used by others who have refused to comply with the committee’s subpoenas. Unlike former adviser Steve Bannon, who was not in the White House on January 6, Meadows has a stronger argument to make for that protection.

Meadows may, however, comply with the panel and escape additional action from its members for the time being, according to Tuesday’s announcement.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.