Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, will “fight back” against Biden’s “unlawful mandates.”

Mark Meadows, the former North Carolina congressman who became Trump’s chief of staff, has vowed to resist the new government vaccine regulations announced by Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Meadows said in a statement, “This overreach is simply the latest example—one in a long line of evidence—that this administration would not hesitate to break the law in pursuit of their own agenda, even if it means trampling workers and employers along the way.”

Meadows is now a board member of America First Legal, a conservative legal advocacy group. AFL was created after Trump left the White House and has set out to dispute numerous of Biden’s moves since taking office. It is chaired by former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller.

“Biden may claim that ‘it isn’t about freedom or personal choice,’ but he is completely incorrect, and America First Legal will fight back, hold him accountable, and safeguard individual rights from these unconstitutional mandates,” Meadows stated.

Biden issued a directive this week requiring federal employees and contractors to acquire the COVID-19 immunization or face disciplinary action. Furthermore, private enterprises with more than 100 employees may be subject to Occupational Safety and Health Administration fines if their employees are not vaccinated or tested on a weekly basis. To keep federal dollars flowing, hospitals that accept Medicare or Medicaid assistance must also mandate vaccines.

Conservatives, who have been wary of vaccinations, have reacted angrily to the decree.

In the United States, COVID-19 has killed over 652,000 people. Currently, an average of 1,500 people die from the disease every day, a tremendous increase from earlier in the summer when the number was lower. Biden stated during a July 4 speech that the US was “closer than ever to declaring our freedom from a deadly virus.”

During his remarks, Biden continued, “That’s not to imply the fight against COVID-19 is done.” “We still have a lot of work to do.”

In recent weeks, Biden has often referred to the health catastrophe as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” and has delivered many public addresses urging people to get vaccinated. His administration, on the other hand, has repeatedly dismissed claims that it will impose a wide vaccine requirement.

On July, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, “That is not now the role of the federal government.” This is a condensed version of the information.