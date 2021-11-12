Meadows might face criminal charges and civil action as a result of his failure to comply with the 1/6 subpoena, according to Thompson.

If Mark Meadows refuses to comply with a House subpoena to produce records and testify about the riot, he could face criminal and civil charges. Meadows was Donald Trump’s chief of staff when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election.

Representative Bennie Thompson wrote to Meadows’ attorney Thursday evening, “The Select Committee will view Mr. Meadows’s failure to appear at the deposition, and to produce responsive documents or a privilege log indicating the specific basis for withholding any documents you believe are protected by privilege, as willful non-compliance.”

Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, is the chairman of the House’s special investigative group into the Capital attack on January 6.

Meadows has sought to use executive privilege, which allows presidents to keep private conversations and records. President Joe Biden’s administration has stated that it will not offer that privilege to Meadows, who maintains that Trump can still award it, or to other Trump friends from whom House investigators are seeking information as they look into Trump’s role in the insurgency.

Meadows’ deposition testimony before the House subcommittee is set for Friday at 10 a.m.

Former US Deputy Attorney General George Terwilliger III, his lawyer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Newsday.

Meadows, a former North Carolina congressman and one of Trump’s most ardent supporters on Capitol Hill, was named Trump’s chief of staff in March 2020. He held the job until Trump’s departure from office in January 2021.

He was apparently a crucial figure in the drive to overturn the 2020 election result, pressuring lawmakers to oppose Biden’s victory being certified.

The National Archives holds records from Trump’s presidency, including those related to the events on January 6.

Trump’s attempt to prevent the House select committee from seeing papers linked to his failed move to overturn the 2020 election was rejected earlier this week by a federal court. The District of Columbia Circuit of the United States Court of Appeals granted Trump’s emergency plea for an injunction barring the release of the records on Thursday.

“Meadows has not produced even a,” Thompson stated in a letter to Terwilliger on Thursday. This is a condensed version of the information.