McDonald’s is being chastised by Jack in the Box for having broken ice cream machines.

On TikTok, Jack in the Box mocked McDonald’s by making fun of their seemingly always-broken ice cream equipment.

On July 14, Jack in the Box shared a TikTok video of a McDonald’s franchise with the trademark golden arches obscured by a “Censored” sign. They posted on the screen, “We heard someone’s ice cream machine was damaged.” “I can’t relate, but I wish you luck.”

The individual filming then presented the camera with a Jack in the Box milkshake. “Broke ice cream machine?” read the caption on the video. At Jack in the Box, we’ve never heard of that. We’ve got you covered with smoothies and sweets, besties.”

McDonald’s ice cream machines have become a running gag among customers, who frequently discover that the restaurants are unable to offer ice cream because the machines are out of commission, effectively eliminating 60 percent of the dessert menu.

McDonald’s ice cream machines, according to studies, go through rigorous cleaning routines that can last up to hours, as well as a nightly four-hour heat clean to remove bacteria. The machine will be unavailable during this time.

The machines are also outdated and temperamental, according to the Wall Street Journal, making them prone to breakdowns. According to a survey undertaken by Richard Adams, a consultant to McDonald’s franchisees, 25% of McDonald’s locations were not selling ice cream because the machines were damaged.

The machines are made by a company called Taylor, and according to a report published by Wired in April, the company does not provide information on their inner workings to McDonald’s, which means that when one breaks, approved distributors must perform the repairs themselves, which adds time to the process.

Is your ice cream machine broken? At Jack in the Box, we’d never heard of that… We’ve got you covered with shakes and desserts, besties #jackinthebox

The video has received over 150,000 views in only two days, but it isn't the first time McDonald's has made a public statement. On the same day, Jack in the Box responded to a popular TikTok video mocking the situation.