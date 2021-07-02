McDonald’s Boss Lost Eye After Fired Employee’s Dad Attacked Him With Rake

A Missouri man was found guilty of assaulting a McDonald’s manager with a rake after his daughter was fired by the fast-food restaurant earlier in the day.

Kendell R. Cooks, 38, was found guilty of felony charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action, as well as a misdemeanor count of property damage, by St. Louis County Circuit Judge Nellie Ribaudo for an event that occurred in Chesterfield, Missouri, on January 9, 2019.

According to local station KPLR, the attack occurred around 90 minutes after Cooks’ daughter was dismissed by McDonald’s manager Jeffrey Jackson for reportedly not wearing proper work gear and using bad language in front of customers.

The 38-year-old and several others drove to McDonald’s after his daughter was fired, and Cooks grabbed a 5-foot-long wooden and metal rake from a nearby garbage.

According to Ribaudo’s ruling, Cooks blocked in Jackson’s car, which the manager was driving during his break, and then smashed the driver’s side window with the rake before striking him numerous times.

Part of the attack was filmed on Jackson’s dashboard camera and evidence from photos showed glass and blood inside the victim’s vehicle following the incident.

Jackson said in court that he was hospitalized for a week after the incident and underwent five surgeries to correct his vision. He lost one of his eyes as a consequence of the incident, which he proved by taking out his prosthetic eye for the judge.

“A weapon was utilized, a rake,” Sam Alton, chief of staff for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, told KPLR. “The victim was in his car.” Mr. Cooks used the rake to assault the victim. In the process, the victim lost his eye. It was an extremely serious crime, one that put people’s lives in jeopardy.”

Jackson allegedly pushed his daughter out the door of the fast-food restaurant after he dismissed her, according to Cooks, and told investigators that despite his anger, he had no intention of assaulting anyone.

According to KPLR, after reviewing security footage from inside the McDonald’s, Ribaudo stated that while Jackson and Cooks’ daughter made contact after the manager slid, no one shoved anyone.

Alton stated after the verdict that justice had been served. This is a condensed version of the information.