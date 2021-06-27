McConnell was prevented from ‘frontally attacking’ Trump’s election fraud claims by the Georgia runoffs, according to a report.

According to a recent essay in The Atlantic by Jon Karl, Mitch McConnell informed former US Attorney General Bill Barr that he couldn’t be “frontally attacking” former President Donald Trump’s charges of election fraud without jeopardizing the Senate majority in the Georgia runoffs.

The piece has been panned on social media for portraying Barr in a positive light in relation to election fraud allegations, despite the fact that Barr had previously made his own allegations of voter fraud, citing his “common sense” as a reason to believe foreign actors could submit fraudulent mail-in ballots.

The prospect of a foreign entity swinging an election by shipping fake absentee ballots is the most preposterous of all the ridiculous schemes offered by the President or AG Barr for how mail-in ballot fraud could effect the election. It defies all logic. /1 https://t.co/8fbNybBhEX

July 28, 2020 — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen)

More criticism came as Lawfare Blog senior editor Quinta Jurecic and others pointed out a section in which McConnell declined to speak out against Trump’s charges of election fraud because he was afraid of losing the Senate majority in the Georgia runoff elections.

McConnell informed Barr that he was the “only one” who could speak the truth about the election claim frauds, according to Karl (whose book Betrayal, on the closing days of the Trump administration, will be released later this year).

“Look, we need the president in Georgia right now, and therefore we can’t be frontally criticizing him right now,” McConnell reportedly said Barr. You, on the other hand, are in a better position to bring some truth into this scenario. You’re the only one who can pull it off.”

On Twitter, Jurecic and Election Law writer Rick Hasen expressed concern that McConnell was “ready to compromise American democracy” in order to keep the Senate majority and presidential support.

“Perhaps I’m being too harsh here, or there’s context missing, but this reads like… the Senate majority leader seeking political assistance from the Attorney General in an approaching election. That’s not good!” Jurecic penned the piece.

It’s even worse than this: https://t.co/Eel0EEfnOt The Buried Lede in Jon Karl’s Flattering Bill Barr Story: Mitch McConnell Was Willing to Risk American Democracy to Save. This is a brief summary.