McCarthy should expedite Cheney’s ‘exodus’ from the Republican Party, according to Wyoming County Republicans.

Representative Liz Cheney was censured seven months ago, and the Carbon County Republican Party is now urging House leaders to remove her from her committee assignments and the House Republican Conference altogether.

On Saturday, the Carbon County Republican Party unanimously endorsed a resolution rejecting Cheney’s candidacy for Wyoming Republican Representative. Members of Congress demanded that Cheney alter her party identification and that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other House leaders disassociate the Republican Party from the Wyoming lawmaker.

The resolution stated that she should be removed from her committee assignments and the House Republican Conference as soon as possible in order to “expedite her smooth flight from the Republican Party.”

In an interview with Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, Joey Correnti IV, chairman of the Carbon County Republican Party, stated that they do not have the authority to remove Cheney from her seat in Congress. However, as Wyoming’s sole representative, Correnti chastised her for failing to represent the Republican Party’s will.

“We need to put something legitimate on paper to let her know and to let the public know that these are not the kinds of actions and focuses we want to see with our name associated to them anymore,” Correnti added.

After voting to impeach former President Donald Trump, Cheney has come under fire from inside her own party. Almost immediately after the vote, the Carbon County GOP censured her, accusing her of backing impeachment without “quantifiable evidence.” Despite the fact that Cheney received early backing from Republican leaders, including McCarthy, her strong opposition to Trump persuaded House Republicans to vote to remove her from her position as the conference’s leader.

She is Wyoming’s only representative, and the Carbon County Republican Party claims that her loss of the leadership post diminishes the state’s political clout.

Cheney is up for re-election in a tight primary, and Trump is supporting efforts to remove her from office. He has called for Republicans to unite behind a single candidate in order to consolidate primary votes against her, and he has met with various opponents.

The congresswoman was easily re-elected in November, but polling suggests she may be in jeopardy in a very Republican state that overwhelmingly backed Trump.