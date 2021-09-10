McCarthy Raises Money for GOP Representatives Who Impeached Trump Despite Trump’s Opposition.

While former President Donald Trump has begun endorsing primary challengers to Republican House members who voted for his impeachment in January, GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and his leadership team have been working to raise significant funds for several of these incumbents ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Ten House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump for inciting his followers to attack the US Capitol on January 6, ostensibly to prevent President Joe Biden’s election victory from being certified. According to CNN on Friday, McCarthy and his leadership team’s PAC, Take Back the House 2022, helped five of those Republicans earn approximately $100,000 each in the first half of 2021. McCarthy’s Majority Committee PAC also contributed $10,000 to another anti-Trump Republican candidate’s campaign in late March.

According to CNN, Representatives David Valadao of California, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, John Katko of New York, Fred Upton of Michigan, and Peter Meijer of Michigan have each raised nearly $100,000 through Take Back the House 2022’s fundraising efforts. McCarthy’s group made a $10,000 donation to Representative Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio. Republican Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Dan Newhouse of Washington, and Tom Rice of South Carolina also voted to impeach Trump, but McCarthy has not offered them any financial support.

Trump has chastised House Republicans who supported his impeachment as well as the seven Republican senators who voted to convict him at his Senate trial in February. Despite the fact that Trump’s second impeachment vote was the most nonpartisan in history, the Senate acquitted him because the 57 votes in favor of conviction fell short of the constitutionally required two-thirds majority for a victorious “guilty” finding.

McCarthy’s groups have been funding for GOP candidates and have sponsored primary challengers against Upton, Herrera Beutler, and Gonzalez. Trump has hinted that he will support primary challengers to those Republicans who voted to impeach him. Although the former president has endorsed a Cheney opponent, McCarthy has publicly fought with the Republican congresswoman and has refused to assist her finance.

