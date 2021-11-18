McCarthy promised committee assignments back if the GOP won the House, according to Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Republican Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene claims that Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy informed her that if Republicans retake the House in the 2022 midterm elections, she will reclaim committee assignments.

“Of sure, I’ve had conversations about it,” Greene said outside the Capitol on Wednesday. “I’m guaranteed to get committees, and there’s no reason why I shouldn’t have them.” “Kevin McCarthy has told me, Steve Scalise has told me, and everyone has told me.” “Of course, I’ll get committee assignments back,” she added, “and they’ll be better than the ones I had before.”

Due to her past social media endorsements of extreme conspiracy theories, the Democratic-led House of Representatives voted in early February to strip Greene of all her committee seats. Every Democrat in the House, as well as 11 Republicans, voted to remove her from committees.

Greene has advocated for violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama on social media in the past, claiming that an airplane never hit the Pentagon during the September 11 terrorist attacks, claiming that a space laser started the California wildfires to benefit a Jewish bank, and accusing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton of slicing off a child’s face and wearing it, among other conspiracy theories.

Greene blamed the public outcry over her social media posts on “cancel culture” at the time.

Greene said her departure from committee assignments freed her up to establish a political network backing Republican former President Donald Trump and drive legislative Republicans further to the right, according to The Washington Post.

“I’ve been set free to move forward,” she remarked. “I have a lot of free time on my hands, which means I can communicate to a lot more people all around the country and… create a lot more support.” Greene stated, “I’m going to keep the Republican Party accountable and push them to the right.”

In terms of McCarthy’s purported pledge to Greene, multiple indicators point to a strong Republican showing in the 2022 midterm elections.

Midterm defeats are common for the party in power in the White House, and Democratic President Joe Biden's favorability rating is at an all-time low.