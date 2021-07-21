McCarthy Nominations of Banks and Jordan to the January 6 Commission are rejected by Pelosi.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has rejected Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s offer to appoint two members to a commission investigating the disturbance at the US Embassy in Cairo on January 6. Capitol, bolstering claims that the investigation will be politicized.

Pelosi questioned if the selections of Republican Congressmen Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana would jeopardize the investigation’s “integrity” in a statement released Wednesday.

“I must reject Representatives Banks and Jordan’s recommendations to the Select Committee out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, an insistence on the truth, and concern over remarks made and actions taken by these Members,” she added in the statement. “The historic significance of January 6th necessitates this historic decision.”

The 139 House Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania included Banks and Jordan. They also joined a lawsuit filed in Texas that challenges election results in critical battleground states. The lawsuit was dismissed by the Supreme Court.

The offices of Banks, Jordan, and McCarthy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from This website.

Following the U.S. election, there was much debate about whether Pelosi would seek to reject the members McCarthy had selected. A proposal to create a bigger bipartisan group was rejected by the Senate.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.