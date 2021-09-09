McCarthy is facing opposition from both anti- and pro-Trump Republicans as he seeks to become Speaker of the House.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, has publicly stated his desire to succeed Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, as Speaker of the House after the 2022 midterm elections, with the GOP leader and many other top Republicans expressing confidence that they will retake the House majority next year.

Even if Republicans gain control of the lower chamber of Congress—a scenario denied by Pelosi—McCarthy is already facing significant reaction and criticism from inside the GOP caucus.

Republicans who are adamantly opposed to former President Donald Trump have increased their pressure on McCarthy and expressed displeasure with his accommodation of anti-Trump Republicans. Meanwhile, Trump’s detractors in the Republican House openly attack the GOP leader for refusing to condemn the former president.

McCarthy indicated in May that he was looking forward to being Speaker of the House in the next Congress, expressing his confidence not only in himself but also in Republicans winning big in the midterm elections next year.

Republicans appear to be well-positioned to reclaim control of the House of Representatives in the 2022 elections, based on recent historical pattern. During the midterm elections of the president’s first four years in office, the president’s party usually loses a significant number of House members. Republicans have 212 members compared to Democrats’ 220, so they only need to gain a few seats to retake control of the lower chamber of Congress.

McCarthy, on the other hand, is already at odds with his own caucus over his leadership. Due to their actions on the House select committee on January 6, pro-Trump conservative members are urging him to dismiss Representatives Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming from the House Republican conference. Meanwhile, McCarthy has been chastised by Kinzinger and Cheney for his persistent support for Trump.

“How can the GOP Conference trust him [McCarthy] to do anything other than talk tough to Pelosi when he won’t even stand up to @Liz Cheney or @AdamKinzinger?” Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican who is a staunch supporter of Trump, posed the question in a tweet on Thursday morning.

Representative Andy Biggs, an Arizona Republican who heads the House Freedom Caucus, wrote to McCarthy last week encouraging him to establish a new rule for conference members that would lead to Kinzinger’s departure. This is a condensed version of the information.