McCarthy is chastised by Adam Kinzinger for opposing Cheney, but not by QAnon supporters.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican, chastised House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday for opposing Rep. Liz Cheney while basically letting QAnon and conspiracy theorists to operate unfettered.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that a McCarthy associate was handing Republican advisors an ultimatum: choose between McCarthy and Cheney. In the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, the Wyoming Republican has faced severe reaction from her Republican colleagues for her outspoken opposition to former President Donald Trump and his allies.

“I’m curious if the same ultimatum was sent to supporters of white nationalism, q-anon, and other conspiracies. Or are they simply truth tellers?” Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, retweeted the Times report on Friday afternoon.

McCarthy's anti-Cheney message was passed on to GOP consultants and strategists by a confidant and lobbyist close to McCarthy, according to the article. Following McCarthy's pressure, at least one Republican organization that Cheney had employed allegedly withdrew her as a client.

“It’s sad but not surprising that Kevin McCarthy is continuing down the morally bankrupt path of embracing House Republicans who are white supremacists and conspiracy theorists while attacking Liz Cheney for telling the truth and standing up for the Constitution,” Cheney’s spokesman, Jeremy Adler, said in response to the report, echoing Kinzinger’s criticism.

McCarthy’s spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Washington Newsday.

In her former post as chair of the House Republican Conference, Cheney was the No. 3 House Republican leader. Her Republican colleagues forced her out of the job in May, citing their displeasure with her persistent criticism of Trump and Republican senators who continue to back him.

Cheney voted to impeach Trump, along with nine other House Republicans, for inciting his followers to attack the Capitol on January 6. “A president of the United States has never betrayed his office or his oath to the Constitution like this,” the. This is a condensed version of the information.