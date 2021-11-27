McCarthy is accused by Adam Kinzinger of ‘begging’ Marjorie Taylor Greene to’stay in power.’

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, for “begging” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to help him keep his “power” in Congress.

Greene, a pro-Trump Republican from Georgia, said on Thursday that if the GOP takes control of the House in the 2022 midterm elections, McCarthy will not have “complete support to be speaker.” During an episode of Florida GOP Representative Matt Gaetz’s podcast, the congresswoman made the comment.

Greene then tweeted on Friday that she had just had “a fantastic call with” McCarthy and that she loved his future plans.

In a series of Friday and Saturday Twitter rants, Kinzinger, who has been harshly critical of Greene, McCarthy, and Trump, took aim at his Republican colleagues.

“When Kevin McCarthy has to call a freshman to ask permission to continue in power, that is true strength. What promises has Kevin made? @GOPLeader, don’t the people need to know?” On Saturday, the Illinois Republican stated in a tweet.

He had previously shared the news of Greene's criticism of McCarthy on Friday, writing: "@GOPLeader is a living example of what happens when you try to hug a skunk, and I'm sorry for making you laugh. Kevin McCarthy, according to Marjorie Taylor Greene, 'doesn't have the votes.'"

“I just finished a great conversation with @GOPLeader. We spent time discussing how to solve problems not just at the conference, but also in our own country. I admire what he has planned for the future “she penned

Kinzinger chimed in right away. "Hahahhahahahhaa I bet," he wrote at first. The Republican lawmaker then added in a follow-up post: "When was the last time any of the regular members spoke to Kevin? For the most part, it's been a while."