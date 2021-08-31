McCarthy calls Biden’s handling of the Afghan evacuees the “worst” failure of the United States “in my lifetime.”

According to the Associated Press, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy termed the Biden administration’s handling of the Afghan evacuation the “worst” failure in his lifetime.

McCarthy was one of the Republicans who blasted President Joe Biden for his handling of the evacuation, calling it “perhaps the largest failure in American governance on a military stage in my memory.” Republicans agreed to put pressure on the White House to discover out what went wrong.

McCarthy stated, “We can never make this mistake again.”

The original goal of the administration was to maintain the US Embassy in Kabul operating after all combat troops had left the country. A force of roughly 650 US troops was to guard the embassy, including a detachment to secure the airport alongside partner countries.

The US had planned to provide billions of dollars in support to the now-defunct Afghan government in order to bolster up its army, but the Taliban’s quick takeover derailed the plans, forcing the US to conduct emergency evacuations.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Faced with challenging issues about leaving Afghanistan, particularly the fate of Americans left behind, Biden intended to speak to the country on Tuesday about the next steps following the United States’ 20-year conflict.

Biden has been under fire from Republicans for his handling of the final evacuation, which safely flew over 120,000 people from Kabul airport but left over 100 Americans behind.

With his speech, Biden is expected to begin turning the turnaround on Afghanistan, according to the White House.

In a statement, press secretary Jen Psaki said, “He will make clear that as president, he will approach our foreign policy through the prism of what is in our national interests, including how best to continue to keep the American people safe.”

The last Air Force transport jet left Kabul just before midnight Monday, prompting questions about why Biden didn’t extend the airlift for at least another day. After the Taliban took control of the country, he set a deadline of Tuesday for concluding the evacuation and withdrawing the remaining forces.

Biden said in a written statement on Monday that military commanders unanimously agreed that the airlift should be ended rather than extended. He stated that he had requested Secretary of State Antony Blinken to work with foreign allies to ensure that the Taliban kept their word. This is a condensed version of the information.