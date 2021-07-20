McCarthy appoints 0 Republicans to the Capitol Riot Committee who voted to impeach Trump.

Only one of the six Republicans appointed to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s special committee to investigate the Capitol violence voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role.

The disturbance in the Capitol on January 6 sparked a schism within the Republican Party, owing to disagreements among members regarding whether Trump was liable. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, frustrated by Republicans’ refusal to organize an independent panel, announced the formation of a select committee to investigate the Capitol disturbance on Thursday.

Pelosi said she hoped House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy would pick “reasonable people” to represent Republicans on the committee when she announced it.

Days before declaring who he would choose, the House minority leader kept his picks close to his chest and questioned if he would even make nominations. Representatives Jim Banks, Jim Jordan, Rodney Davis, Kelly Armstrong, and Troy Nehls are expected to represent the Republicans.

McCarthy’s choice to appoint Republicans to the committee that opposes Trump’s impeachment is sure to win him points. However, it contributes to the partisan haze that has hung over Congress since President Joe Biden assumed office. The selection of Ohio Rep. Jordan, a staunch Trump supporter, is a clue that Republicans want to fight any suggestion that the former president is to blame for the disturbance.

It’s unclear whether any of those Republicans will serve on the committee at this time. Some were urging Pelosi to veto Jordan because of his backing for Trump’s election fraud claims.

The committee is likely to look into Trump’s role in the disturbance, which will almost certainly irritate Republicans. Despite leaving office, the former president is a contender for the Republican presidential candidacy in 2024 and is widely regarded as the party’s leader. It has created a schism between Republicans who embrace Trump as the party’s leader and others who want to distance themselves from him.

Even if Pelosi accepts all of McCarthy’s nominees, there will be one Republican on the committee who voted to impeach Trump: Representative Liz Cheney. She is a strong leader. This is a condensed version of the information.