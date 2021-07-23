McCarthy and the GOP have been accused by Pelosi of attempting to thwart the 1/6 Commission.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of attempting to obstruct an investigation into what led to a mob storming the US Capitol on Jan. 6, while then-President Donald Trump was contesting Vice President Joe Biden’s election.

A day after McCarthy removed his Republican appointees from the select committee’s roster, Pelosi told reporters, “We will proceed.” “As Speaker of the House, it is my obligation to ensure that we get to the truth on this, and we will not let their theatrics get in the way of that.”

Pelosi had objected to two of McCarthy’s selected Republicans, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, who both voted against the election results being certified hours after Trump supporters invaded the Capitol.

As rioters attempted to prevent us from honoring our Constitutional responsibility to certify the Electoral College vote and officially name Joe Biden president of the United States, it was an assault on our democracy, an assault on our Congress, and an assault on our Constitution,” Pelosi, a California Democrat, said.

McCarthy, a California Republican, told reporters at a hurried press conference on Wednesday that the committee had “lost all legitimacy and authority” after Jordan and Banks were rejected.

He claimed that Pelosi had “broken this institution.”

He said that Republicans will conduct their own investigation into the incident on January 6 and that Pelosi had failed to reinforce the Capitol, despite the fact that Pelosi, as House Speaker, does not have complete jurisdiction over Capitol security.

Pelosi has named Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican who voted to impeach Trump over the January 6 mob violence, to the panel, keeping the panel’s bipartisan make-up unchanged despite McCarthy’s action.

Seven Republican senators sided with Democrats in blocking a proposal to create a bigger bipartisan panel modeled after the 9/11 probe. To reach the 60-vote threshold, the vote needed the support of ten Republicans.

Pelosi subsequently established the House Select Committee as an alternative, which Biden has embraced.

The question of whether Pelosi would try to reject the members McCarthy had chosen had sparked much conjecture. Jordan, like Banks, is one of Trump’s most ardent supporters. This is a condensed version of the information.