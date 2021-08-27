McCarthy accuses Biden of prioritizing the Taliban over allies and Americans.

By sticking to an agreed-upon withdrawal timetable of August 31, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy accused President Joe Biden’s administration of siding with the Taliban over Americans.

Biden has come under fire for his exit strategy from Afghanistan, notably for the administration’s reticence to say how many Americans and Afghans it plans to withdraw. While the administration has defended not publishing the statistics by claiming that it lacks a precise figure, others contend that it is a way of avoiding accountability if Americans are left in Afghanistan.

McCarthy chastised Biden during a press conference on Friday for failing to commit to keeping troops in Afghanistan until every American and Afghan ally who wants to depart is free to do so. He pointed out that America’s allies have pushed for a longer deadline to allow for more evacuations, and that Biden’s departure on August 31 amounted to “turning our backs” on our allies.

“What makes you think President Biden would choose the Taliban above our allies and Americans?” McCarthy stated his opinion.

