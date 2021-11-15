McAuliffe’s remark that parents should not tell schools what to teach is a big factor in the election, according to a poll.

According to a new poll, Terry McAuliffe’s statement that parents should not be allowed to influence what schools teach was a big factor in Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory in the election for governor of Virginia.

“I don’t think parents should be dictating schools what they should teach,” McAuliffe, who served as Virginia’s governor from 2014 to 2018, said during a discussion in September.

“I’m not going to let parents come into classrooms and really take books out and make their own selections,” McAuliffe added.

