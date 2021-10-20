McAuliffe’s campaign refutes claims that he’suddenly ended’ an interview with a local reporter.

Terry McAuliffe’s team is rejecting reports that the Democrat “suddenly” halted an interview with a Washington, D.C.–based television news station after footage of the interview’s conclusion circulated on social media.

The video interview, which aired on WJLA-TV on Tuesday and was uploaded on the station’s website, lasted around 11 minutes and was part of a series of interviews the station conducted with Virginia’s top two gubernatorial contenders. While McAuliffe’s interview with WJLA on October 13 lasted about 11 minutes, Republican Glenn Youngkin’s interview with WJLA on October 14 lasted more over 20 minutes.

The station provided each candidate a 20-minute interview, according to an article published online to accompany the interviews.

“Terry McAuliffe’s campaign only agreed to 10 minutes in a text message to [reporter]Nick Minock. McAuliffe concluded the interview abruptly, telling the reporter that he could have asked better questions “According to the station’s account.

Someone out of the camera’s view could be heard notifying McAuliffe that the interview had gone over 10 minutes just before it concluded.

“Okay, we’ve come to an end. That is all there is to it. Hey, I gave you a little more time “As he rose up and walked away from the camera, McAuliffe replied. Off-camera, the Democrat could be heard stating, “You could have asked more probing questions at the start. You should have asked questions that your audience is interested in.” Youngkin’s campaign published a video clip on Twitter Tuesday evening after the station shared the interview, in which one of the station’s anchors explained why the interviews were different lengths.

"We should note out that Terry McAuliffe's interview is slightly shorter than Glenn Youngkin's. That was not our fault "stated the anchor. "To be fair, Nick gave both candidates exactly 20 minutes for the interviews. McAuliffe abruptly interrupted 7 News' interview after only 10 minutes, telling Nick that he should have asked better questions and asked things that 7 News viewers care about. That's exactly what he stated."