McAuliffe Couldn’t Avoid Youngkin Push in Virginia Despite Black and Latino Vote Support.

Exit polls on Election Day revealed that Democrat Terry McAuliffe won a majority of Black and Latino voters in Virginia’s governor election on Tuesday, but the support wasn’t enough to outnumber those who voted for Republican Glenn Youngkin.

In the weeks preceding up to the election, McAuliffe, the former governor of Virginia who was seeking re-election, rallied with several high-profile Democrats, but his initial advantage in the race was dwindling as Election Day approached. Youngkin, a former co-CEO of the private equity firm Carlyle Group, was running for the first time in public office and will be the first Republican to head the state since Robert McDonnell stepped down in 2014.

A few polls taken in the final month before the election revealed McAuliffe and Youngkin were deadlocked, and by the beginning of November, Youngkin had a tiny advantage in polling averages.

The Associated Press declared Youngkin the winner shortly after midnight on Wednesday, after more than 3 million voters cast ballots in the off-year election. A short time afterwards, McAuliffe conceded the race.

According to the Associated Press, Youngkin did better among some segments of Virginia voters than former President Donald Trump did in 2020. Last year, Trump lost Virginia by approximately 10 points to President Joe Biden, after first endorsing Youngkin in May and reiterating his support for Youngkin multiple times in the months since. According to the Associated Press, suburban voters and voters 45 and older were among the categories with whom Youngkin appeared to make ground, with an increasing percentage of voters with college degrees also leaning toward him.

According to early exit polling, McAuliffe won a majority of Black and Latino voters in Tuesday’s election. The Washington Post, CNN, and NBC News released exit polling findings on Wednesday afternoon that showed McAuliffe with a 73 percent lead over Youngkin among Black voters, just 3 points under Biden’s lead over Trump last year. McAuliffe also led by 34% among Latino voters, a larger margin than Biden had in 2020.

Democrats active in increasing voter turnout told Politico shortly before Election Day that they were concerned about McAuliffe’s support among Black voters, while The New York Times reported otherwise. This is a condensed version of the information.