Mayors call on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to take “immediate action” on a bipartisan infrastructure deal.

Hundreds of mayors from across the country are encouraging congressional leaders to act on President Joe Biden’s and a group of senators’ compromise infrastructure package struck last month.

The United States Conference of Mayors has written to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, urging them to take “urgent action” on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework.

369 mayors from all 50 states and the District of Columbia signed the letter sent on Tuesday.

According to the statement, “This framework would be the largest long-term investment in our nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness in in a century — $1.2 trillion over eight years – to help make our economy more sustainable, resilient, and just.”

The plan is also “critical to make significant progress” on the need for major investments in public transportation, drinking water and wastewater, renewable energy, extreme weather resiliency, and other areas, according to the group.

Biden and a bipartisan group of senators announced on June 24 that they had struck an agreement on an infrastructure plan after weeks of negotiations.

The proposal emphasizes transportation infrastructure, broadband internet, and clean energy infrastructure projects. However, it excludes features that Vice President Joe Biden has referred to as “human infrastructure,” such as subsidized child care and home nursing.

Biden told reporters, “Let me be clear: Neither side got all they wanted in this compromise.” “That is what compromise entails. It also reflects something significant. It reflects agreement. Democracy’s beating heart.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, according to the White House, would allocate $579 billion to transportation needs such as roads, bridges, public transportation, airports, and waterways. The other $266 billion would be spent on high-speed internet, environmental remediation, and water infrastructure, among other things.

The Senate returned from recess on Monday, and Schumer stated that the bipartisan infrastructure bill, as well as a budget resolution with reconciliation instructions, are among his priorities for this session.

Initially, eleven Republicans signed on to the idea, giving Democrats the necessary number of votes to break the filibuster in the Senate. According to a CNN story, numerous politicians have begun to waver in their support.

Last week, McConnell voiced optimism that the $1.2 trillion package would pass.

