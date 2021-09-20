Mayorkas is concerned that Haitians are being given “false information” that the US border is open.

Officials are concerned that Haitians are receiving “false information” about moving to the United States, according to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Over 10,000 individuals, mostly from Haiti, have crossed the Rio Grande River and are camped up beneath a bridge in Del Rio, Texas. Over the last few days, the camp has exploded in size, overwhelming border officials and surrounding towns.

Mayorkas paid a visit to the bridge on Monday, calling the scenario “heartbreaking” and “unique” among the administration’s previous massive migrant migrations.

Mayorkas told reporters at a press conference, “We are quite concerned that Haitians who are choosing this irregular migratory path are obtaining incorrect information that the border is open or that temporary protected status is available.” “I want to make it clear that this is not the way to enter the United States. This is incorrect information.”

Families are being duped by traffickers for monetary gain, according to the secretary.

The Biden administration extended temporary protected status to tens of thousands of Haitians already living in the United States earlier this year. However, many more migrants have attempted to enter the nation since then despite not meeting the program’s requirements.

Only people who lived in the United States before July 29 are eligible for temporary protected status, according to Mayorkas.

In recent months, Haiti has been wracked by disasters, including a devastating earthquake last month that killed over 2,000 people and the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July. The country’s economy is also in shambles as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Many of the migrants coming in Del Rio, however, are believed to have been residing in South America since the 2010 earthquake.

“If you travel to the United States illegally, you will be returned,” Mayorkas warned anyone considering the trek.

To deal with the problem, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has dispatched 600 more border agents and volunteer staff to Del Rio. Mayorkas added that if more staff are needed, they will be sent to the region.

Additional transportation for return flights to Haiti and other nations is also being sought by the agency. One to three flights per day are expected, according to Mayorkas.

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has made a request. This is a condensed version of the information.