Mayor Lightfoot of Chicago says the city can’t arrest its way out of the escalating violence.

During a press conference on Thursday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot emphasized that officials can’t simply “arrest” their way out of the city’s recent spike in gun crime. The mayor also stated that the city must invest in Chicago’s neighborhoods in order to assist reduce the high rate of shootings.

City authorities are looking into new improvements in Chicago’s West Side, according to Lightfoot. On Wednesday, two mass shootings occurred on the West Side within minutes of one other.

During the press availability, Lightfoot stated, “It’s obvious: we can’t arrest our way out of this problem.”

“Fundamentally, if you look at the problems on the West Side, the opioid addiction that is wreaking havoc on so many individuals, families, and communities, the investments we need to make in human capital and infrastructure, those are the reasons I spend so much time there,” the mayor stated.

According to NBC 5, three mass shootings occurred in the city the day before Lightfoot’s remarks, leaving 17 people injured and one person dead. At least three people were killed in gunfire across the city on Wednesday evening, according to the Associated Press.

Eight individuals were injured in a drive-by shooting on a party bus on Wednesday.

Chicago cops unveiled a squad of officers, federal agents, and prosecutors earlier this week to battle gun trafficking in the city. Officials in the city have also begun to offer advice to those who come forward with knowledge regarding illicit firearms.

“The goal here is to get the gun before it gets into the hands of the traffickers,” Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown stated on Monday.

The increased number of shootings in Chicago coincides with an uptick in violence in other cities around the country. President Joe Biden has promised to combat the rise in violent crime in the United States. He unveiled a plan to combat gun violence in June. The Biden administration’s strategy entails increasing resources for local law enforcement agencies, promoting job opportunities for young adults, and assisting recently jailed individuals in reentering society.

Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. are among the cities receiving funding from a federal strike force aimed at lowering gun violence.