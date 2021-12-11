Mayfield, Kentucky, Tornado Photos and Videos Show Severe Damage.

Pictures and video shared on social media reveal the extent of the destruction caused by a tornado that ripped through Mayfield, Kentucky.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency and deployed the Kentucky National Guard and other agencies to deal with the devastation caused by a tornado just before midnight Friday.

“We predict several fatalities,” he stated during a press conference, adding that Graves County and “particularly the community of Mayfield have been impacted pretty hard.”

He went on to say, “This is going to be some of the worst tornado damage we’ve seen in a long time.”

The tornado hit the city about 9.30 p.m. local time on Friday, causing damage to municipal facilities and private residences.

One photo, credited to community advocate Steven Elder, showed the Graves County courthouse substantially damaged and lacking its tower.

In the city of 10,000 people, WPSD Local 6 tweeted photographs of fallen trees, damaged building windows, and scattered debris.

The Graves County Emergency Management Office recommended area residents who could safely walk to the fire station, where buses were waiting to transport them to safety, according to the station.

If you live in Mayfield and are able to walk safely, go to Fire Station House 1 at 211 E Broadway Street, according to the Graves County Emergency Management Office. Buses will be available to assist with the transportation of passengers. These photographs of some of the damage were shared by @JackKaneWPSD. pic.twitter.com/YJUQv5HnoD — December 11, 2021, WPSD Local 6 (@WPSDLocal6) The anxiety felt by persons trapped by debris was captured in a video shared on Facebook from inside a candle business in the city. In the clip, which is mostly dark, a number of voices can be heard. “I don’t know who’s watching,” a woman is heard saying. A hurricane slammed into us. I’m at work in Mayfield, and my coworkers and I are stranded.” “Please get us some assistance,” she said. Emergency services arrived at the facility just before 1 a.m., according to Chris Jackson, a storm watcher.

