Maye Musk sends a sweet message to Elon Musk on his 50th birthday.

Elon Musk’s birthday is June 28, and his mother, Maye, celebrated the occasion by sharing a lovely throwback photo.

Maye Musk is not only Elon’s mother, but also a successful businesswoman who has worked as a model and author. On Elon Musk’s 50th birthday, though, she made sure he received the full spotlight—along with a hot Twitter hashtag.

Maye Musk tweeted a photo of herself cradling her baby boy shortly after his birth, surrounded by flowers and well-wishes from friends and family, to commemorate Elon Musk’s 50th birthday.

“Happy birthday, @elonmusk,” she commented beside the photograph. Thank you for this memorable 50th anniversary.

“You have made me very happy. #HappyBirthdayElonMusk is currently trending”

Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s Mother, Who Is She?

Maye Musk was a well-known figure long before her son amassed his fortune.

“I was famous until Elon became famous,” she told the New York Times in 2016.

Maye Musk, nee Haldeman, was born in Saskatchewan, Canada, on April 19, 1948.

Her family moved to Pretoria, South Africa, two years later and went on excursions all throughout the country, including a ten-year quest of the Kalahari desert.

She began modeling at the age of 15 and was a Miss South Africa finalist in 1969.

Maye Musk made some big ad campaigns in her modeling career, such as Revlon. In 1970 settled down with husband Errol Musk, who she had met in high school.

She became pregnant with Elon Musk while on their honeymoon, and had two other children with Errol Musk: Kimbal and Tosca.

As a young mother Maye Musk trained further, gaining master’s degrees in dietetics and nutritional science.

She divorced Errol at the age of 31. She later told Huffington Post about her struggles to make ends meet as a single mother.

She said: “After my divorce, I had to house and feed three kids without maintenance. Poverty makes you work really hard.

