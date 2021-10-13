Maxine Waters claims her Twitter account has been hacked. It Wasn’t, According to Twitter.

Despite her assertions, Twitter stated it had uncovered no evidence that California Representative Maxine Waters’ account had been hacked.

Waters, who has served in Congress for 20 years in California’s 43rd district, was mocked on social media after claiming that her account had been hacked and destroyed, despite the fact that the assertion came from her own verified page.

Waters’ other Twitter account, which she used for her reelection campaign, did not appear to be hacked and is still live, despite the fact that it hasn’t been updated since June.

Waters wrote on Tuesday, “I’ve been hacked and my Twitter account has been deleted.” “This has been done by someone I know. This will be taken care of by me. Waters, M.” A Twitter spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday in a statement: “We can’t comment on the Tweet, but we keep open lines of communication with her office and work with them to keep the account secure, as is customary. We have found no evidence of account compromise at this time.” It’s unclear what the alleged hack Waters was referring to. A handful of retweets from other accounts were taken from Waters’ profile on Monday, one day before she made the tweet about her account being purged, according to ProPublica’s Politwoops, which analyzes when public officials delete tweets.

My Twitter account was hijacked, and it was deleted. This has been done by someone I know. This will be taken care of by me. Waters, M.

— Representative Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) on October 12, 2021

On Twitter, a number of individuals mocked Waters’ original tweet about the issue.

“Apparently, these are the individuals who will save us from Big Tech,” tweeted reporter Drew Holden.

The right-wing talk show presenter Wayne Dupree’s official account tweeted: “‘…my Twitter account has been deleted…’ yet you’re still tweeting from it, complete with all of your previous tweets. That’s hilarious.” Omar Navarro, a Republican running against Waters in California’s 43rd congressional district after three prior attempts to remove her, tweeted: “Maxine, you’re completely insane. Your account is clearly active and you are tweeting.” Sam Stein, a reporter for Politico, added: “The account will not be deleted. But I’ve come for Maxine Waters’ Twitter retaliation tour.” The 83-year-name old’s was suggested by the conservative group ForAmerica. This is a condensed version of the information.