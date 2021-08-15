Max Rose, an Army veteran and former congressman, praises Trump and Biden for ending the Afghan war.

Former New York Democrat Representative Max Rose praised President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump for his choices to remove all US forces from Afghanistan, despite the fact that both leaders have faced widespread condemnation since the Taliban retook control of the country.

As the US-backed administration in Kabul disintegrated on Sunday, the US is working to quickly remove its remaining ambassadors and others. President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan has fled the nation, and Taliban fighters are said to be firing on Kabul’s airport.

Many politicians have attacked Trump’s choice to sign a February 2020 peace pact and pullout agreement with the Taliban, as well as Biden’s decision to carry out the withdrawal, but Rose commended both of them.

The former Democratic congressman served as a platoon leader with the US Army in Afghanistan from 2012 to 2013.

Rose said he “still” had “the wounds on my body and soul” from his experience in Afghanistan in a Twitter conversation. He told his supporters that it’s “essential to appreciate those who served” in the war, and that “telling them that they served a meaningful purpose defending our nation at a time when we were assaulted” is “vital.”

This thankfulness, however, should not be exploited as “justification for prolonged war in an untenable position,” according to Rose. “We could spend more billions of dollars and waste even more lives,” the veteran reasoned, “but it would merely delay this outcome and leave us no safer.”

The former congressman added, “Ending the war in Afghanistan was the right thing to do under Donald Trump, and it’s the right thing to do under Joe Biden.”

