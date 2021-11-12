Matt Maddock is endorsed by Donald Trump, who tells him, “You Have a Great Wife.”

In a message of support, Donald Trump hailed Michigan state Rep. Matt Maddock and his “amazing wife” as he seeks to become the GOP leader in the Statehouse.

On Thursday, Maddock, a fervent follower of the former president and the bogus claim that he lost the election due to massive voting fraud, shared Trump’s statement on social media.

A printout of a Detroit News story regarding Maddock’s bid for Speaker of the Michigan House is seen in the image.

The printout appears to bear Trump’s signature, along with the message: “Matt, I’ll be there for you every step of the way. You also have a wonderful wife!” The word “great” has been bolded.

“Thank you, Mr. President,” Maddock wrote with the image. “We will not let you down.”

Meshawn Maddock, the lawmaker's wife, is the co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party. In the run-up to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, she promoted conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election and helped support the "Stop the Steal" movement.

A number more adjustments were made with a pen on the printout as well. The letters “un” from unproven have been crossed out and the phrases “rigged and” have been put before the word “stolen” in a line concerning “Trump’s unproven accusations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.” It’s unclear whether Maddock or Trump made these changes.

Meshawn Maddock also posted the photo to Facebook, captioning it “Those sharpie edits” and with a heart emoji.

In Michigan, the Maddocks are considered as a Republican power couple whose influence has grown as they continue to embrace Trumpism.

Meshawn Maddock, according to The Detroit Metro Times, organized busloads of Michigan people to travel to the January rallies in Washington, D.C., and gave a speech the day before the incident.

Meshawn Maddock has been dubbed the “most influential individual in Michigan Republican politics” by Jeff Timmer, a former member of the Michigan Republican Party.

Meshawn Maddock has been dubbed the "most influential individual in Michigan Republican politics" by Jeff Timmer, a former member of the Michigan Republican Party.

In February, Timmer told the Metro Times: "She's just insane. Her hubby is completely insane. They're insane, dumb, and cruel. They believe they are helping to save the world."