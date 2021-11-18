Matt Gaetz wants Kyle Rittenhouse to work for him as a Congressional Intern.

If Kyle Rittenhouse is cleared of murder, Florida congressman Matt Gaetz has stated that he would be happy to offer him an internship in his office.

Gaetz told Newsmax’s Grant Stinchfield on Wednesday that he believes the 18-year-old is innocent and that the defendant was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed two people and injured a third during a Black Lives Matter protest last August.

In the extremely controversial trial, the jury is currently deliberating whether or not to convict the defendant.

“He is not guilty, and he deserves to be found not guilty,” Gaetz added.

“And, you know what? I really hope he gets it because, you know what? Kyle Rittenhouse would likely be an excellent congressional intern, and we may contact him to see if he’d be interested in assisting the country in other ways.” In response, Stinchfield stated that if Rittenhouse walks away from his trial, he is open to the possibility of offering him an internship at Newsmax.

“You guys make a lot more money at Newsmax,” Gaetz remarked, “but there’s nothing like The Hill.”

While tweeting a videotape of the interview to his 1.4 million followers, the congressman remarked that Rittenhouse would make a “wonderful Congressional intern.”

Gaetz also spoke out on Capital rioter Jacob Chansley, also known as the QAnon Shaman, who was sentenced to 41 months in prison on Wednesday.

Gaetz criticized the “hypocrisy and double standards” that led to the “relatively harmless, non-violent vegan” being sentenced to prison for the January 6 attack, which occurred after Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters “burned our cities, brought bloodshed to our neighborhoods [and]threatened our fellow Americans.”

“The idea that he has to serve three and a half years in prison to settle some political score defies justice,” Gaetz remarked.

“The American people deserve a Justice Department that is the least politicized in Washington.”

“Instead, we’ve got the Department of Justice, which is the most politically charged agency in Washington, essentially becoming the Democratic Party’s enforcement arm.”

Kyle Rittenhouse is innocent and deserving of acquittal.

Kyle Rittenhouse is innocent and deserving of acquittal.

He'd make a fantastic Congressional Intern, in fact.